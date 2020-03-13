Investors have great interest in Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares are -23.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.36% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.55% down YTD and -24.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.56% and -25.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2019, Citigroup recommended the KDMN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Nomura had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 10, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the KDMN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.80. The forecasts give the Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.8% or 61.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 57.10% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.6, down -63.10% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,470,588 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, a Former 10% owner at the company, bought 1,470,588 shares worth $5.0 million at $3.40 per share on Nov 18. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 12,600 KDMN shares valued at $49859.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $3.96 per share.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.17 with a market cap of $24.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TBLT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -47.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.25 million. This represented a 11.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $12.66 million from $6.11 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.43 million, significantly lower than the -$1.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.09 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.00% with a share float percentage of 26.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 832750.0 shares worth more than $166550.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 117079.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23415.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.