Investors have great interest in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares are -31.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.00% or -$3.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.26% down YTD and -31.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.92% and -45.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Wedbush recommended the TOL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TOL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.90. The forecasts give the Toll Brothers Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.77% or 26.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.90% in the current quarter to $0.54, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.68, up 2.10% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 340,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 295,611. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 205,083 and 84,196 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARBACH CARL B, a Director at the company, sold 17,000 shares worth $671367.0 at $39.49 per share on Sep 18. The Director had earlier sold another 16,954 TOL shares valued at $691109.0 on Jan 03. The shares were sold at $40.76 per share. Grubb Michael J. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares at $40.96 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $40960.0 while SHAPIRO PAUL E, (Director) sold 16,250 shares on Sep 17 for $660249.0 with each share fetching $40.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), on the other hand, is trading around $27.00 with a market cap of $2.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DKS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $535.58 million. This represented a 72.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.96 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.21 billion from $6.92 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$212.78 million, significantly lower than the $160.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$378.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 24,786 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,905 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 60.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $303.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.25 million and represent 8.75% of shares outstanding.