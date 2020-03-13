Invitae Corporation (NVTA) up -49.03% since start of the year

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is -26.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.35 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.97% off its average median price target of $31.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.87% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 60.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.88, the stock is -45.36% and -40.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing -25.05% at the moment leaves the stock -41.75% off its SMA200. NVTA registered -49.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.36.

The stock witnessed a -51.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.96%, and is -40.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.62% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $216.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -17.20% and -58.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $60.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.70% in year-over-year returns.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in Invitae Corporation (NVTA), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 95.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.45M, and float is at 94.49M with Short Float at 22.74%. Institutions hold 91.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.51 million shares valued at $169.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the NVTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 10.06 million shares valued at $162.22 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 10.06 million shares representing 10.16% and valued at over $162.22 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 9.19% of the shares totaling 9.1 million with a market value of $146.74 million.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stueland Katherine, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Stueland Katherine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $20.44 per share for a total of $20435.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133053.0 shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that BENDEKGEY E LEE (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 119,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $20.76 per share for $2.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 106497.0 shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Stueland Katherine (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $18.14 for $18137.0. The insider now directly holds 134,053 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -15.97% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.1% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.73.