iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Andrew Francis

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $181.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.51% off the consensus price target high of $247.40 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 82.32% higher than the price target low of $104.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.54, the stock is -22.14% and -21.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.88 million and changing -6.17% at the moment leaves the stock -5.72% off its SMA200. IQ registered -25.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.66.

The stock witnessed a -22.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.18%, and is -17.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8577 employees, a market worth around $15.66B and $4.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.62% and -33.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.15 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 620.10% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 374.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.33% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 792.30M, and float is at 200.76M with Short Float at 16.89%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $985.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 14.29 million shares valued at $301.64 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.54 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $243.64 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $174.27 million.

