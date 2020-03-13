Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Getting More Institutional Investors?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is -0.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.55 and a high of $97.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $84.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.47% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.31% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.49, the stock is -11.09% and -9.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -6.87% off its SMA200. ABC registered 8.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.43.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.66%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $17.73B and $182.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.57 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.09% and -17.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.27 with sales reaching $45.9B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

1,010 institutions hold shares in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), with 57.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.79% while institutional investors hold 94.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.67M, and float is at 148.67M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 68.37% of the Float.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLIS STEVEN H, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that COLLIS STEVEN H sold 19,905 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $81.74 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142122.0 shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Gaddes Kathy H. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 22,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $96.84 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6906.0 shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, HYLE KATHLEEN W (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $95.00 for $237500.0. The insider now directly holds 11,032 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) that is trading -48.64% down over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is -5.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.