Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) a good stock to buy now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -53.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.56 and a high of $55.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.74% off its average median price target of $39.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 22.02% higher than the price target low of $21.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is -38.35% and -45.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.64 million and changing -13.88% at the moment leaves the stock -54.66% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -66.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.34.

The stock witnessed a -46.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.22%, and is -32.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 3932 employees, a market worth around $998.28M. Current P/E ratio is 24.89 and Fwd P/E is 26.56. Distance from 52-week low is -13.10% and -69.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), with 793.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 126.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.72M, and float is at 58.41M with Short Float at 30.04%. Institutions hold 125.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 5.52 million shares valued at $200.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the GOOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 4.5 million shares valued at $163.14 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.46 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $161.7 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 7.31% of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $157.66 million.