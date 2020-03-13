Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -56.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.37 and a high of $43.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.81% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.38% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 54.13% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.68, the stock is -44.95% and -51.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.45 million and changing -24.68% at the moment leaves the stock -58.29% off its SMA200. CNK registered -63.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.08.

The stock witnessed a -53.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.01%, and is -36.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.27% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.87. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.21% and -66.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $728.47M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

469 institutions hold shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), with 10.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.33% while institutional investors hold 124.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.66M, and float is at 106.22M with Short Float at 23.35%. Institutions hold 112.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.16 million shares valued at $445.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the CNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.01 million shares valued at $338.75 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 7.67 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $259.54 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 7.3 million with a market value of $247.24 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MITCHELL LEE ROY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MITCHELL LEE ROY bought 74,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $26.71 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.48 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Zoradi Mark (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $25.42 per share for $254150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 587612.0 shares of the CNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Zoradi Mark (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.77 for $287700.0. The insider now directly holds 577,612 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -79.83% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -66.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.08.