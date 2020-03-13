Is HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Getting More Institutional Investors?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -1.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.40 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $194.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $231.74 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 89.54% higher than the price target low of $147.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.46, the stock is -21.93% and -21.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.16 million and changing -12.90% at the moment leaves the stock -29.12% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -31.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.78.

The stock witnessed a -12.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.83%, and is -12.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1253 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.16 and Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.73% and -47.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $2.41B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,111.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 986.90% in year-over-year returns.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in HUYA Inc. (HUYA), with 7.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.37% while institutional investors hold 124.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.13M, and float is at 212.04M with Short Float at 4.88%. Institutions hold 120.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.49 million shares valued at $134.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 43.40% of the HUYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 6.85 million shares valued at $123.01 million to account for 39.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.17 million shares representing 29.99% and valued at over $92.85 million, while Capital International Investors holds 17.00% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $52.65 million.