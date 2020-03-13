Is NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) a good stock to buy now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -0.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.29 and a high of $283.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $241.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -32.37% off its average median price target of $263.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.62% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 13.68% higher than the price target low of $242.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.89, the stock is -22.34% and -20.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing -13.42% at the moment leaves the stock -9.71% off its SMA200. NEE registered 26.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $260.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $231.38.

The stock witnessed a -11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.98%, and is -14.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $119.85B and $19.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.38 and Fwd P/E is 24.50. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.53% and -26.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.13 with sales reaching $4.67B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

2,243 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), with 924.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 81.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.77M, and float is at 488.04M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 80.93% of the Float.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $243.60 per share for a total of $243600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34330.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that ROBO JAMES L (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 70,969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $261.82 per share for $18.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 354.0 shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Kelliher Joseph T (EVP, Federal Reg. Affairs) disposed off 14,330 shares at an average price of $248.15 for $3.56 million. The insider now directly holds 23,883 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 18.35% up over the past 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is 3.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.11% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.