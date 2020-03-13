Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Getting More Institutional Investors?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -34.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.16 and a high of $250.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $171.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -21.21% off its average median price target of $266.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.94% off the consensus price target high of $367.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 16.29% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.68, the stock is -29.17% and -34.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.27 million and changing -12.34% at the moment leaves the stock -29.75% off its SMA200. GS registered -23.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $227.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $214.31.

The stock witnessed a -36.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.09%, and is -24.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 38300 employees, a market worth around $53.69B and $54.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -11.45% and -39.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.22 with sales reaching $9.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

1,778 institutions hold shares in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 77.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.32M, and float is at 340.87M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 76.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.93 million shares valued at $5.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the GS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 20.06 million shares valued at $4.61 billion to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.81 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $4.55 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 12.0 million with a market value of $2.76 billion.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 9 times.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -29.98% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.