Is there a cornucopia of returns in Aegon N.V. (AEG) And Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) shares are -53.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.00% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.35% down YTD and -52.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.17% and -51.05% over the month.

On June 10, 2019, Citigroup recommended the AEG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on October 11, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AEG stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.16. The forecasts give the Aegon N.V. stock a price target range of $6.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.33. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.93% or 36.94%.

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), on the other hand, is trading around $3.32 with a market cap of $679.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

BKD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $431.79 million. This represented a 56.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $986.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.19 billion from $7.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $68.57 million while total current assets were at $596.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $216.41 million, significantly higher than the $203.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$87.68 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 915,884 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,731 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.5M shares after the latest sales, with 35.40% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 180.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 17.63 million shares worth more than $128.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Glenview Capital Management, LLC held 9.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.25 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.