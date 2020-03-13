Is there a cornucopia of returns in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) And Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are -9.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.27% or -$100.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.23% down YTD and -9.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.34% and -19.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Bernstein recommended the GOOG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 45 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the GOOG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 45 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 36 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1114.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1616.37. The forecasts give the Alphabet Inc. stock a price target range of $1800.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1270.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.06% or 12.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.90% in the current quarter to $12.18, up from the $9.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $53.83, up 17.40% from $49.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $11.57 and $15.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $62.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 177 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 298,980. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 158,686 and 55,451 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Toole Amie Thuener, a VP, Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 61 shares worth $85258.0 at $1397.68 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 3 GOOG shares valued at $3971.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $1323.68 per share. HENNESSY JOHN L (Director) sold 57 shares at $1340.08 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $76384.0 while MATHER ANN, (Director) sold 31 shares on Mar 02 for $41932.0 with each share fetching $1352.66.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), on the other hand, is trading around $40.08 with a market cap of $22.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HRL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $187.95 million. This represented a 92.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.29 billion from $8.11 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $14.81 million while total current assets were at $2.39 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $188.42 million, significantly higher than the $187.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $130.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Hormel Foods Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 1,723,568 shares. Insider sales totaled 332,964 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 258.28M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 48.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.50% with a share float percentage of 279.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hormel Foods Corporation having a total of 872 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.61 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 5.59% of shares outstanding.