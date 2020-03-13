Is there a cornucopia of returns in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) And GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) shares are -56.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.12% or -$2.68 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.54% and -49.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the HFC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HFC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.07. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.05.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.09, down -1.70% from $4.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $2.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 661,581 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 256,341. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,414 and 43,150 in purchases and sales respectively.

Creery Thomas G, a SVP, Commercial at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $255000.0 at $51.00 per share on Dec 20. The SVP, Commercial had earlier sold another 9,707 HFC shares valued at $499911.0 on Dec 23. The shares were sold at $51.50 per share. Creery Thomas G (SVP, Commercial) sold 293 shares at $51.50 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $15090.0 while Gann John W Jr, (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 8,150 shares on Dec 18 for $414183.0 with each share fetching $50.82.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), on the other hand, is trading around $51.79 with a market cap of $10.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GDDY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at GoDaddy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 359,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,220 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 647.34k shares after the latest sales, with 71.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 172.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoDaddy Inc. having a total of 563 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.22 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $933.1 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.