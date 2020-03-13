Is there a cornucopia of returns in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) And Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares are 25.97% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.59% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.39% down YTD and 15.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.93% and 4.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 10, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TTNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 26, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTNP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.0% or 80.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.71, down -49.80% from -$1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW), on the other hand, is trading around $4.09 with a market cap of $2.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GNW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$58.0 million. This represented a 103.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Genworth Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,866,005 shares. Insider sales totaled 690,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.63M shares after the latest sales, with 67.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 500.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial Inc. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.79 million shares worth more than $263.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 47.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.55 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.