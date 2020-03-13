It makes sense to watch Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) And Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares are -30.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.24% or -$23.64 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.98% down YTD and -27.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.09% and -34.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Argus recommended the STZ stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 22, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $131.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $224.82. The forecasts give the Constellation Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $266.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $179.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.59% or 26.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $1.64, down from the $1.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.71, up 1.80% from $9.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.96 and $2.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 209,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 332,665. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,824 and 151,102 in purchases and sales respectively.

HETTERICH F PAUL, a EVP & Pres. Beer at the company, sold 35,000 shares worth $7.14 million at $203.91 per share on Feb 14. The EVP & Pres. Beer had earlier sold another 9,375 STZ shares valued at $1.91 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $203.52 per share. LOCKE JAMES A III (Director) sold 8,298 shares at $204.50 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $1.7 million while Hanson Robert Lee, (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 2,028 shares on Feb 07 for $406396.0 with each share fetching $200.39.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.69 with a market cap of $3.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UGP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $254.2 million. This represented a 95.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.86 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.03 billion from $7.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $842.93 million while total current assets were at $3.88 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $618.14 million, significantly higher than the $366.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $449.08 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.90% with a share float percentage of 805.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.45 million shares worth more than $59.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 20.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.49 million and represent 11.84% of shares outstanding.