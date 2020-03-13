It makes sense to watch Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) And Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are -16.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.70% or -$24.61 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.47% down YTD and -16.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.35% and -22.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the LULU stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 04, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LULU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $169.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $259.32. The forecasts give the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock a price target range of $330.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $214.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.75% or 20.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $2.24, up from the $1.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.89, up 20.40% from $3.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.74 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,746,291 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,750,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 201,724 and 211,543 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilson Dennis J., a Director by deputization at the company, sold 34,931 shares worth $7.9 million at $226.16 per share on Mar 04. The Director by deputization had earlier sold another 35,725 LULU shares valued at $7.91 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $221.35 per share. Wilson Dennis J. (Director by deputization) sold 34,234 shares at $230.76 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $7.9 million while Wilson Dennis J., (Director by deputization) sold 35,489 shares on Mar 02 for $7.9 million with each share fetching $222.60.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), on the other hand, is trading around $157.11 with a market cap of $53.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $221.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Global Payments Inc. (GPN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $753.6 million. This represented a 62.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.99 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $44.48 billion from $45.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.39 billion, significantly higher than the $1.11 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 95 times at Global Payments Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 1,701,621 shares. Insider sales totaled 394,151 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with 783.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 297.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Payments Inc. having a total of 1,191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.95 million shares worth more than $6.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.38 billion and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.