It makes sense to watch Realty Income Corporation (O) And Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) shares are -0.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.91% or -$5.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.23% down YTD and -2.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.87% and -8.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the O stock is a Buy, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the O stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $67.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.60. The forecasts give the Realty Income Corporation stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.94% or 9.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.70% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.52, up 12.60% from $1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 131,980 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 104,484. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,980 and 58,980 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chapman A. Larry, a Director at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $600720.0 at $75.09 per share on Sep 05. The EVP CFO & Treasurer had earlier sold another 10,000 O shares valued at $753300.0 on Sep 09. The shares were sold at $75.33 per share. McLaughlin Gregory (Director) sold 3,000 shares at $75.81 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $227430.0 while PFEIFFER MICHAEL R, (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 10,829 shares on May 28 for $756189.0 with each share fetching $69.83.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is trading around $39.24 with a market cap of $16.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YUMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $347.0 million. This represented a 82.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.95 billion from $6.71 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $611.0 million while total current assets were at $2.26 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.19 billion, significantly lower than the $1.33 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $750.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Yum China Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 91,814 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 834.25k shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 374.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 993 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.14 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.