It makes sense to watch Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) And Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares are -58.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.08% or -$2.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.32% down YTD and -66.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.06% and -52.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 10, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the RUBY stock is a Underperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 31, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the RUBY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.83. The forecasts give the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.04% or -33.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.30% in the current quarter to -$0.6, down from the -$0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.66 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 414,146 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 221,696. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 48,000 and 48,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 48,000 RUBY shares valued at $646901.0 on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $13.48 per share.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is trading around $0.55 with a market cap of $55.62M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PRTY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $444.76 million. This represented a 17.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $540.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $4.23 billion from $4.46 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$182.28 million, significantly lower than the -$86.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$228.05 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Party City Holdco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 384,848 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,716,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.43M shares after the latest sales, with 8.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.90% with a share float percentage of 85.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $18.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.94 million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.