It makes sense to watch Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) And California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) shares are -10.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.75% or -$5.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.93% down YTD and -8.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.41% and -13.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the TMO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the TMO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $284.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $348.00. The forecasts give the Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock a price target range of $390.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $328.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.1% or 13.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.30% in the current quarter to $2.96, up from the $2.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.64, up 5.20% from $12.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.3 and $3.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 319,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 349,467. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 160,015 and 159,988 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williamson Stephen, a Sr. VP and CFO at the company, sold 8,700 shares worth $2.77 million at $318.54 per share on Mar 04. The Executive Vice President & COO had earlier sold another 25,000 TMO shares valued at $8.11 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $324.28 per share. Lagarde Michel (Executive Vice President) sold 12,000 shares at $318.54 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $3.82 million while Lagarde Michel, (Executive Vice President) sold 12,000 shares on Mar 03 for $3.84 million with each share fetching $319.81.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.93 with a market cap of $168.48M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the California Resources Corporation (CRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $90.0 million. This represented a 85.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $610.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $8.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.96 billion from $7.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $676.0 million, significantly higher than the $461.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $221.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at California Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 179,484 shares. Insider sales totaled 144,370 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 6.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.90% with a share float percentage of 46.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with California Resources Corporation having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company.