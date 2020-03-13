Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) And Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Among Headliners

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares are -78.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.79% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.21% down YTD and -76.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.64% and -76.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2019, Macquarie recommended the KOS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Bernstein had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 26, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KOS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.21. The forecasts give the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.33% or 67.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, down -10.70% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,565,767 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 414,445. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,395,214 and 414,445 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sterin Steven, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $104990.0 at $2.10 per share on Mar 06. The Chairman and CEO had earlier bought another 300,000 KOS shares valued at $317100.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $1.06 per share.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), on the other hand, is trading around $22.91 with a market cap of $10.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $179.83 million. This represented a 67.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $559.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.56 billion from $3.66 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $478.92 million, significantly higher than the $471.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $437.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,254,331 shares. Insider sales totaled 811,810 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 73.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 371.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.91 million shares worth more than $837.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $807.98 million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.