Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is -24.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.21 and a high of $43.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.4% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.64% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 38.85% higher than the price target low of $43.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.60, the stock is -25.88% and -28.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing -11.33% at the moment leaves the stock -28.59% off its SMA200. NRG registered -30.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.21.

The stock witnessed a -21.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.20%, and is -15.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 4577 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $9.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.85 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.94% and -39.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.10%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $2.14B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 944.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

706 institutions hold shares in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 99.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.87M, and float is at 245.89M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 98.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.43 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.29% of the NRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.6 million shares valued at $779.15 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.8 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $508.96 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 11.73 million with a market value of $466.4 million.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Killinger Elizabeth R, the company’s Exec VP, Retail. SEC filings show that Killinger Elizabeth R sold 52,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $37.77 per share for a total of $1.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128824.0 shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Curci Brian (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $37.76 per share for $698560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28775.0 shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Gaudette Robert J (Senior VP, Business Solutions) disposed off 37,272 shares at an average price of $37.76 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 49,285 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 26.39% up over the past 12 months. El Paso Electric Company (EE) is 13.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.87% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.