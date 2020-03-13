Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -41.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.65 and a high of $45.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.58% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.27% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 30.94% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.86, the stock is -39.82% and -40.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.48 million and changing -20.93% at the moment leaves the stock -38.61% off its SMA200. OHI registered -32.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.44.

The stock witnessed a -42.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.04%, and is -39.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $928.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.89% and -45.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $251.45M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

714 institutions hold shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 76.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.89M, and float is at 224.86M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 75.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.52 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the OHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.94 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 11.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.74 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $412.42 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 8.09 million with a market value of $342.48 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PICKETT C TAYLOR, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PICKETT C TAYLOR sold 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $44.55 per share for a total of $365310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that PICKETT C TAYLOR (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 45,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $43.92 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 180856.0 shares of the OHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BOOTH DANIEL J (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $44.03 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 149,986 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is trading -8.33% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -8.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.