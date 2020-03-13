Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) is -2.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.04 and a high of $32.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMGI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $30.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.81% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.69% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.20, the stock is -3.25% and -3.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.22 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 8.30% off its SMA200. WMGI registered -5.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.95.

The stock witnessed a -1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.54%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 0.85% over the month.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) has around 3030 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $920.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.42. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.36% and -11.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $248.6M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 114.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.51M, and float is at 127.33M with Short Float at 16.20%. Institutions hold 113.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.8 million shares valued at $359.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the WMGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 9.44 million shares valued at $287.81 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.38 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $286.01 million, while Magnetar Financial LLC holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $183.52 million.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $30.30 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20143.0 shares.

Wright Medical Group N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Regan Barry J. (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 15,486 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $30.05 per share for $465354.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24598.0 shares of the WMGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, MICLOT JOHN L (Director) disposed off 10,309 shares at an average price of $30.13 for $310560.0. The insider now directly holds 45,131 shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI).

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -16.84% down over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -0.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.4% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.57.