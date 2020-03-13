Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Vs. Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Those Ticking Clocks

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are -23.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.65% or -$5.45 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.77% down YTD and -7.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.41% and -16.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, UBS recommended the MTCH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Reiterated the stock as a Equal Weight on January 28, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MTCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.06. The forecasts give the Match Group Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.43% or 23.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 17.10% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,877,845 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 760,930. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 891,781 and 347,209 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eigenmann Philip D, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 7,057 shares worth $596246.0 at $84.49 per share on Aug 16. The President had earlier sold another 144,221 MTCH shares valued at $11.01 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $76.35 per share. Sine Jared F. (Chief Legal Officer) sold 18,488 shares at $82.28 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $1.52 million while Sine Jared F., (Chief Legal Officer) sold 6,153 shares on Aug 14 for $488972.0 with each share fetching $79.47.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), on the other hand, is trading around $2.02 with a market cap of $320.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.7 million. This represented a 93.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $288.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.07 billion from $3.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $552.04 million, significantly lower than the $608.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$373.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Matador Resources Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 331,615 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,296 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.32M shares after the latest sales, with 6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 110.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.0 million shares worth more than $251.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.29 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.