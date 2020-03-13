New Big Money Means Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is -18.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is 0.68% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.18 million and changing 6.54% at the moment leaves the stock -48.77% off its SMA200. POAI registered -74.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -21.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.67%, and is -6.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.96% over the week and 16.13% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $7.81M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.07% and -76.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-462.40%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), with 625.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.08% while institutional investors hold 3.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.65M, and float is at 3.29M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 2.96% of the Float.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.