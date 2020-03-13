New Big Money Means TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) is -37.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The TXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -29.53% and -38.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.1 million and changing -10.53% at the moment leaves the stock -49.42% off its SMA200. TXMD registered -73.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6800.

The stock witnessed a -37.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.19%, and is -18.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.98% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $439.54M and $49.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.56% and -76.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.10%).

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $11.64M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 194.90% in year-over-year returns.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), with 34.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.68% while institutional investors hold 82.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.17M, and float is at 236.01M with Short Float at 38.53%. Institutions hold 71.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 19.72 million shares valued at $47.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.26% of the TXMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.24 million shares valued at $46.56 million to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.26 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $44.19 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 17.68 million with a market value of $42.78 million.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krassan Mitchell, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Krassan Mitchell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $2.26 per share for a total of $676920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Milligan John C.K. IV (President/Secretary) bought a total of 72,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $2.75 per share for $198000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.54 million shares of the TXMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Bernick Brian (Director) acquired 36,000 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $99000.0. The insider now directly holds 98,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD).

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 7.76% up over the past 12 months. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is 34.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 90.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 22.46.