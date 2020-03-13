NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Vs. HEXO Corp. (HEXO): Updated Outlook

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares are -81.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.53% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.21% down YTD and -77.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -69.32% and -75.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Citigroup recommended the NEX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 11, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NEX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.34. The forecasts give the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.42% or 63.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.30% in the current quarter to -$0.22, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, down -14.80% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 116,082 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,045. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.74 with a market cap of $209.62M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 14.99M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.66% with a share float percentage of 242.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company.