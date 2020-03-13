Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is -12.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.52 and a high of $90.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAYX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.22% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.48% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.19% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.46, the stock is -19.84% and -22.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing -11.01% at the moment leaves the stock -21.26% off its SMA200. PAYX registered -3.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.30.

The stock witnessed a -15.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.82%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has around 15700 employees, a market worth around $27.39B and $4.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.04 and Fwd P/E is 22.28. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.40% and -26.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.40%).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paychex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Top Institutional Holders

1,523 institutions hold shares in Paychex Inc. (PAYX), with 38.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.77% while institutional investors hold 79.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 366.80M, and float is at 319.78M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 70.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.68 million shares valued at $3.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the PAYX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.05 million shares valued at $2.3 billion to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.3 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 10.18 million with a market value of $866.14 million.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Paychex Inc. (PAYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUCCI JOSEPH M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TUCCI JOSEPH M sold 7,686 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $89.49 per share for a total of $687820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50842.0 shares.

Paychex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Zaucha Laurie L. (Vice President) sold a total of 19,579 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $89.72 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42226.0 shares of the PAYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 16, Bottini Mark Anthony (Sr. VP of Sales) disposed off 68,813 shares at an average price of $87.61 for $6.03 million. The insider now directly holds 62,524 shares of Paychex Inc. (PAYX).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is trading 4.32% up over the past 12 months. Equifax Inc. (EFX) is 30.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.3.