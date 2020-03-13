News

Positives for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) as stock loss in recent trading

By Richard Addington

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -41.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $22.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $8.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.8% off the consensus price target high of $12.84 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.58% higher than the price target low of $5.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is -27.94% and -34.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.23 million and changing -16.45% at the moment leaves the stock -55.23% off its SMA200. CRON registered -78.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a -34.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.82%, and is -23.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $1.58B. Distance from 52-week low is -12.06% and -79.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), with 156.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.43% while institutional investors hold 31.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.82M, and float is at 181.29M with Short Float at 34.17%. Institutions hold 17.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares valued at $72.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.70% of the CRON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Chescapmanager LLC with 8.87 million shares valued at $68.06 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 7.7 million shares representing 2.21% and valued at over $59.05 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $20.48 million.

