Positives for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) as stock loss in recent trading

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is -65.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.04 and a high of $58.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.87% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.68% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 45.92% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.06, the stock is -56.70% and -62.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing -32.82% at the moment leaves the stock -65.31% off its SMA200. SAVE registered -74.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.37.

The stock witnessed a -67.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.21%, and is -34.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.23% over the week and 9.50% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 8077 employees, a market worth around $962.45M and $3.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.88 and Fwd P/E is 2.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.16% and -75.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $952.76M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), with 527.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 103.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.45M, and float is at 67.93M with Short Float at 7.86%. Institutions hold 102.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.27 million shares valued at $413.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the SAVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.26 million shares valued at $252.43 million to account for 9.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.13 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $206.73 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $173.47 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Canfield Thomas C, the company’s SVP, General Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that Canfield Thomas C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $20.34 per share for a total of $50850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59577.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $28.36 per share for $14180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11331.0 shares of the SAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, RICHARDS CHRISTINE P (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $43.24 for $216200.0. The insider now directly holds 9,314 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -33.93% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -28.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.