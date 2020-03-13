Seagate Technology plc (STX) turns bearish with loss of -0.78 points

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -23.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.63 and a high of $64.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -11.37% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.55, the stock is -12.89% and -20.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.51 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -15.71% off its SMA200. STX registered -5.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.86.

The stock witnessed a -17.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.64%, and is -11.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) has around 40500 employees, a market worth around $12.07B and $9.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.44. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.01% and -30.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.20%).

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagate Technology plc (STX) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagate Technology plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Seagate Technology plc (STX), with 134.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.60% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.31M, and float is at 259.20M with Short Float at 5.19%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $51.04 per share for a total of $255200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695666.0 shares.

Seagate Technology plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Teh Ban Seng (SVP, Sales) sold a total of 497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $55.96 per share for $27812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10829.0 shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $55.96 for $279800.0. The insider now directly holds 700,666 shares of Seagate Technology plc (STX).

Seagate Technology plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 1.57% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 35.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.09% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.