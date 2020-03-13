Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares are -22.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.40% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.74% down YTD and -2.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.09% and -51.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the AGRX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Janney had Resumed the stock as a Buy on April 12, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AGRX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.20. The forecasts give the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.73% or 76.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,852,992 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 760,291. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,154,192 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reilly Dennis, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $116000.0 at $2.32 per share on Mar 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 25,000 AGRX shares valued at $58750.0 on Mar 04. The shares were bought at $2.35 per share. ALTOMARI ALFRED (Chief Executive Officer) bought 10,000 shares at $2.71 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $27100.0 while PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, (10% Owner) bought 3,000,000 shares on Feb 25 for $9.0 million with each share fetching $3.00.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.55 with a market cap of $169.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -402.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.51 million. This represented a 67.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $38.09 million from $37.86 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $335000.0 while total current assets were at $26.96 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.1 million, significantly higher than the $2.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 527,084 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,190,274 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.37M shares after the latest sales, with -21.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.50% with a share float percentage of 10.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $3.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the investment firm holding over 844196.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.