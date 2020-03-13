Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares are -22.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.43% or -$7.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.81% down YTD and -25.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.83% and -17.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the ALXN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ALXN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.58. The forecasts give the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.38% or 30.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $2.7, up from the $2.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.04, up 13.50% from $10.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.5 and $2.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 161,633 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 358,978. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,300 and 33,648 in purchases and sales respectively.

SARIN ARADHANA, a Chief Strategy & Business Off at the company, sold 578 shares worth $76296.0 at $132.00 per share on Jun 21. The EVP, Chief Compliance Officer had earlier sold another 4,500 ALXN shares valued at $597510.0 on Jul 01. The shares were sold at $132.78 per share. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Director) sold 57,449 shares at $120.97 per share on May 30 for a total of $6.95 million while BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, (Director) sold 119,062 shares on May 29 for $14.55 million with each share fetching $122.20.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), on the other hand, is trading around $8.94 with a market cap of $1.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $304.31 million. This represented a 71.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.45 billion from $3.36 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $50.0 million while total current assets were at $1.08 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $178.2 million, significantly lower than the $243.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $28.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 224,022 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,529 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.7M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 155.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company.