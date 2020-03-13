Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares are -61.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.39% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.41% down YTD and -63.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.31% and -48.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the CBL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 31, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.70 to suggest that the CBL stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.06. The forecasts give the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.5% or 0.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.29, down -8.70% from -$0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,075,885 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,141. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,037,053 and 69,141 in purchases and sales respectively.

ASHNER MICHAEL L, a Director at the company, bought 900,000 shares worth $468000.0 at $0.52 per share on Feb 25. The Director had earlier bought another 900,000 CBL shares valued at $459000.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $0.51 per share. ASHNER MICHAEL L (Director) bought 950,000 shares at $0.54 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $513000.0 while ASHNER MICHAEL L, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Jan 10 for $23100.0 with each share fetching $4.62.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), on the other hand, is trading around $42.41 with a market cap of $6.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EMN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $435.0 million. This represented a 80.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.01 billion from $16.14 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.5 billion, significantly lower than the $1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Eastman Chemical Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 221,964 shares. Insider sales totaled 73,424 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 743.6k shares after the latest sales, with 42.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 135.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastman Chemical Company having a total of 932 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.63 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $775.2 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.