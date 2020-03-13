Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Euronav NV (EURN), Target Corporation (TGT)

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) shares are -21.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.05% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.96% and 2.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2019, DNB Markets recommended the EURN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 17, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the EURN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.75. The forecasts give the Euronav NV stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.34. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.52% or -2.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.89, up 19.20% from $0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), on the other hand, is trading around $92.62 with a market cap of $53.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $130.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Target Corporation (TGT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Target Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,168 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.14M shares after the latest sales, with -0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.20% with a share float percentage of 503.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Target Corporation having a total of 1,937 institutions that hold shares in the company.