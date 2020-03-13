Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Mylan N.V. (MYL), UDR Inc. (UDR)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) shares are -28.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.36% or -$1.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.62% down YTD and -23.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.02% and -36.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MYL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MYL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.33. The forecasts give the Mylan N.V. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.28% or 26.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.51, up 3.90% from $4.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,142,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 524,144. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 274,862 and 106,800 in purchases and sales respectively.

HIGGINS MELINA E, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $353548.0 at $17.68 per share on Aug 15. The insider had earlier sold another 11,611 MYL shares valued at $267053.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $23.00 per share. Vollebregt Sjoerd S (Director) bought 24,000 shares at $18.81 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $451439.0 while Vollebregt Sjoerd S, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 13 for $191100.0 with each share fetching $19.11.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), on the other hand, is trading around $41.27 with a market cap of $13.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UDR Inc. (UDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.44 million. This represented a 80.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $304.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $630.7 million, significantly higher than the $560.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $420.96 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at UDR Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 64,942 shares. Insider sales totaled 167,559 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.29M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 291.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UDR Inc. having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.37 million shares worth more than $2.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 billion and represent 14.04% of shares outstanding.