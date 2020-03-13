Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares are -46.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.82% or -$5.41 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.07% down YTD and -53.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.26% and -43.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the SPR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.1.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.10% in the current quarter to -$0.63, down from the $1.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.38, down -33.50% from $5.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 317,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,843. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 297,141 and 94,716 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $39790.0 at $79.58 per share on Sep 03. The Director had earlier sold another 500 SPR shares valued at $43495.0 on Dec 02. The shares were sold at $86.99 per share.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $20.16M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APVO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.56 million. This represented a -83.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.55 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $60.56 million from $66.13 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$37.28 million, significantly higher than the -$44.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$37.44 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.66M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.20% with a share float percentage of 41.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 4.18 million shares worth more than $2.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC held 9.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 2.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 million and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.