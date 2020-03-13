Finance

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

By Winifred Gerald

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) shares are 2.32% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.53% or -$0.83 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.29% down YTD and 7.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.72% and -1.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $14.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.12 with a market cap of $490.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PTEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -18.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.53 million. This represented a 99.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $492.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.44 billion from $4.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $696.2 million, significantly lower than the $730.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $348.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 139,996 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.64M shares after the latest sales, with 2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 187.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company.

