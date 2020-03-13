State Street Corporation (STT) Vs. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Which Is Riskier?

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) shares are -31.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.20% or -$6.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.11% down YTD and -30.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.12% and -31.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Jefferies recommended the STT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 05, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.13. The forecasts give the State Street Corporation stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $68.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.88% or 29.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.20% in the current quarter to $1.42, up from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.69, up 0.40% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.49 and $1.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 671,408 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 337,615. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 490,513 and 126,051 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuritzkes Andrew P, a EVP and Chief Risk Officer at the company, sold 6,942 shares worth $539602.0 at $77.73 per share on Feb 18. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer had earlier sold another 11,861 STT shares valued at $793941.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $66.94 per share. Erickson Andrew (Executive Vice President) sold 763 shares at $78.17 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $59644.0 while AMBROSIUS JOERG, (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares on Nov 29 for $187700.0 with each share fetching $75.08.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), on the other hand, is trading around $78.45 with a market cap of $24.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $109.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $763.0 million. This represented a 54.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.23 billion from $5.0 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly higher than the $1.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.12 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Yum! Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 438,045 shares. Insider sales totaled 319,521 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 553.51k shares after the latest sales, with 113.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.10% with a share float percentage of 300.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum! Brands Inc. having a total of 1,389 institutions that hold shares in the company.