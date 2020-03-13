Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are -17.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.45% or -$1.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.57% down YTD and -29.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.03% and -8.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 27, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the APPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, National Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the APPS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.83. The forecasts give the Digital Turbine Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.92% or 49.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, up 33.10% from $0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,080 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,500 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $11580.0 at $5.79 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APPS shares valued at $30100.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $6.02 per share. DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $6.12 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $61200.0 while GYANI MOHAN S, (Director) bought 12,500 shares on Feb 25 for $75250.0 with each share fetching $6.02.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $3.43M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 96.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RTTR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.17 million. This represented a 199.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.86 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.9 million from $5.01 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.85 million, significantly lower than the -$10.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 500,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 957.52k shares after the latest sales, with 109.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.00% with a share float percentage of 9.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.