Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Flex Ltd. (FLEX), Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares are -25.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.07% or -$1.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.43% down YTD and -16.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.35% and -27.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the FLEX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on May 29, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FLEX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.40. The forecasts give the Flex Ltd. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.22% or 38.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, down -6.30% from $1.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,322,098 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 678,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,935 and 309,466 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collier Christopher, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 75,000 shares worth $973543.0 at $12.98 per share on Feb 03. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 22,554 FLEX shares valued at $304202.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $13.49 per share. Collier Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) sold 18,000 shares at $12.78 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $230108.0 while Barbier Francois, (Group President) sold 16,210 shares on Jan 16 for $217075.0 with each share fetching $13.39.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), on the other hand, is trading around $75.12 with a market cap of $25.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $114.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amphenol Corporation (APH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $249.1 million. This represented a 88.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.5 billion, significantly higher than the $1.11 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.21 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Amphenol Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 763,199 shares. Insider sales totaled 663,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 7.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 296.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amphenol Corporation having a total of 1,033 institutions that hold shares in the company.