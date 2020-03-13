Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are 0.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.01% or -$6.97 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.54% down YTD and 3.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.30% and -9.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Needham recommended the AKAM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AKAM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $80.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $106.94. The forecasts give the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.29% or 11.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $1.16, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.91, up 6.90% from $4.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 337,732 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 628,690. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 184,532 and 449,242 in purchases and sales respectively.

Greenthal Jill A, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $512050.0 at $102.41 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 10,922 AKAM shares valued at $1.09 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $100.11 per share. Blumofe Robert (EVP Platform & GM Enterprise) sold 8,389 shares at $99.29 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $832944.0 while Ahola Aaron, (EVP & General Counsel) sold 678 shares on Dec 06 for $57542.0 with each share fetching $84.87.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), on the other hand, is trading around $142.51 with a market cap of $64.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $155.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $561.0 million. This represented a 58.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.46 billion from $38.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.7 billion, significantly higher than the $2.5 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $641.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 319,945 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,828 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.76M shares after the latest sales, with 26.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.70% with a share float percentage of 413.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) having a total of 1,367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.82 million shares worth more than $7.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 28.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 billion and represent 6.90% of shares outstanding.