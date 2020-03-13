Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: AMETEK Inc. (AME), GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) shares are -22.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.60% or -$9.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.00% down YTD and -21.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.12% and -21.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the AME stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $67.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $109.71. The forecasts give the AMETEK Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.98% or 28.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.34, up 2.10% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.06 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 80 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 362,749 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 402,713. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,934 and 21,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

VARET ELIZEBETH R, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $190800.0 at $95.40 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 AME shares valued at $191050.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $95.52 per share. WILLIAMS DENNIS K (Director) sold 5,190 shares at $101.14 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $524912.0 while VARET ELIZEBETH R, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 12 for $203630.0 with each share fetching $101.82.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.71 with a market cap of $437.61M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 3.12k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company.