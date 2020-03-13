Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are 1372.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.77% or -$1.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,236.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.93% down YTD and 1231.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.83% and 232.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Maxim Group recommended the CODX stock is a Hold, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CODX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.00. The forecasts give the Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.2% or -135.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, up 438.50% from -$0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), on the other hand, is trading around $92.99 with a market cap of $4.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.95 and spell out a less modest performance – a -22.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTSV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$16.37 million. This represented a 204.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $183.58 million from $115.8 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $134.96 million while total current assets were at $177.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$55.85 million, significantly lower than the -$50.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$56.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Forty Seven Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 238,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 448,248 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.49M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 40.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forty Seven Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 5.89 million shares worth more than $231.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.27 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.