Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -17.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.26% or -$5.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.99% down YTD and -19.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.20% and -25.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the COUP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the COUP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $115.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $171.29. The forecasts give the Coupa Software Incorporated stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.14% or 17.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 46.30% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 155 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 381 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,528,242 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,494,623. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 305,482 and 298,955 in purchases and sales respectively.

Riggs Mark, a Chief Customer Officer at the company, sold 929 shares worth $143075.0 at $154.01 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 COUP shares valued at $750488.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $150.10 per share. SIBONI ROGER S (Director) sold 11,612 shares at $175.00 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $2.03 million while Ford Todd R, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares on Feb 18 for $2.11 million with each share fetching $169.03.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), on the other hand, is trading around $16.89 with a market cap of $5.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $405.59 million. This represented a 41.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $687.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $11.28 billion from $10.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $109.02 million while total current assets were at $977.64 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $670.63 million, significantly higher than the $559.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $643.11 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.71% with a share float percentage of 207.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Stars Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.