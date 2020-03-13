Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: KB Home (KBH), WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are -22.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.76% or -$3.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.73% and -31.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, SunTrust recommended the KBH stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the KBH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.50. The forecasts give the KB Home stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.18% or 36.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.7, up 14.30% from $2.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,168,568 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,971,831. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 654,602 and 516,422 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 125,844 shares worth $4.93 million at $39.17 per share on Feb 11. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 15,000 KBH shares valued at $594300.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $39.62 per share. MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold 224,951 shares at $39.01 per share on Jan 28 for a total of $8.78 million while MEZGER JEFFREY T, (President and CEO) sold 3,100 shares on Nov 04 for $111600.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.31 with a market cap of $1.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at WPX Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 1,284,745 shares. Insider sales totaled 528,747 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.44M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.72% with a share float percentage of 412.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WPX Energy Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.08 million shares worth more than $413.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.2 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.