Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Medtronic plc (MDT), WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) shares are -18.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.70% or -$8.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.90% down YTD and -16.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.76% and -22.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the MDT stock is a Sell, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $84.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $126.17. The forecasts give the Medtronic plc stock a price target range of $136.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $113.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.94% or 25.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $1.61, up from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.63, up 2.50% from $5.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.33 and $1.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 695,842 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 718,558. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 51,541 and 53,131 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuntz Richard, a SVP & Chief Medical & Science at the company, sold 50,856 shares worth $5.78 million at $113.58 per share on Dec 24. The Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 8,771 MDT shares valued at $997087.0 on Feb 20. The shares were bought at $113.68 per share. ANDERSON RICHARD H (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $113.29 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $566450.0 while WHITE ROBERT JOHN, (EVP & President MITG) sold 52,166 shares on Dec 02 for $5.77 million with each share fetching $110.62.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), on the other hand, is trading around $132.11 with a market cap of $6.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $163.6 million. This represented a 78.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $777.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.04 billion from $3.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $67.6 million while total current assets were at $1.91 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $439.9 million, significantly lower than the $468.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $286.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at WABCO Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 57,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,979 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 290.61k shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.31% with a share float percentage of 50.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WABCO Holdings Inc. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $624.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $351.68 million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.