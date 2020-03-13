Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are -35.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.80% or -$3.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.05% down YTD and -39.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.60% and -37.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the CAKE stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CAKE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.81. The forecasts give the The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.95% or 28.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.30% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.77, up 17.10% from $2.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.79 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 25,200 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 16,682. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,290 and 12,982 in purchases and sales respectively.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, a Director at the company, bought 800 shares worth $27920.0 at $34.90 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 1,300 CAKE shares valued at $39586.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $30.45 per share. Ames Edie A (Director) bought 760 shares at $43.25 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $32872.0 while Gordon David M, (President) sold 3,700 shares on Nov 04 for $159021.0 with each share fetching $42.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), on the other hand, is trading around $29.52 with a market cap of $31.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.96 billion. This represented a -130.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.88 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $96.0 million, significantly lower than the $6.0 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.11 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 631,976 shares. Insider sales totaled 127,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 881.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.