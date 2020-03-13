Companies

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

By Andrew Francis

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares are -31.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.37% or -$8.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.72% down YTD and -29.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.97% and -25.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the CAT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CAT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $92.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $147.62. The forecasts give the Caterpillar Inc. stock a price target range of $208.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.64% or 7.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.00% in the current quarter to $2.02, down from the $2.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.26, down -7.50% from $11.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.89 and $2.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 266,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 203,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 104,385 and 38,549 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Denise C, a Group President at the company, sold 936 shares worth $137349.0 at $146.74 per share on Nov 05. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 589 CAT shares valued at $81182.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $137.83 per share. Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold 4,172 shares at $146.67 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $611907.0 while Johnson Denise C, (Group President) sold 68,993 shares on Nov 01 for $9.87 million with each share fetching $143.00.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), on the other hand, is trading around $27.44 with a market cap of $11.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 53.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.56 million. This represented a 98.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $230.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $505.9 million, significantly higher than the $484.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$376.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Duke Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 72,991 shares. Insider sales totaled 89,137 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 725.63k shares after the latest sales, with 17.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 367.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duke Realty Corporation having a total of 718 institutions that hold shares in the company.

