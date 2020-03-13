Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), Cigna Corporation (CI)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) shares are 14.41% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.30% or -$8.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.29% down YTD and 15.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.50% and 8.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, William Blair recommended the DLR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $128.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.41. The forecasts give the Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $122.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.55% or -5.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 294.70% in the current quarter to $0.29, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.32, up 0.80% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 184,862 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,092. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 59,633 and 54,191 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mills Joshua A., a EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.22 million at $121.93 per share on Mar 02. The CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER had earlier sold another 382 DLR shares valued at $46184.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $120.90 per share. Sharp Christopher (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 3,073 shares at $121.13 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $372232.0 while Fiedelman Cindy, (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 2,623 shares on Feb 28 for $317724.0 with each share fetching $121.13.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), on the other hand, is trading around $164.27 with a market cap of $71.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $250.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $18.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cigna Corporation (CI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $277.0 million. This represented a 99.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $38.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.48 billion, significantly higher than the $3.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.44 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 88 times at Cigna Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 167,811 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.63M shares after the latest sales, with 3.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 366.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cigna Corporation having a total of 1,553 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.67 million shares worth more than $5.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 billion and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.